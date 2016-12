MARYSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Some Perry County residents may be dealing with water issues.

A broken valve on a water main on Main Street in Marysville is to blame for low water pressure for SUEZ customers in the borough as well as Rye Township.

Crews are working to replace the valve, which was expected to take until about 9 p.m. Thursday, SUEZ states online.

