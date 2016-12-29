Suzuki recalls KingQuad ATVs for crash hazard

Recalled Suzuki LT-A750X ATV (Consumer Product Safety Commission)
Recalled Suzuki LT-A750X ATV (Consumer Product Safety Commission)

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Suzuki is recalling about 3,400 all-terrain vehicles because the batteries can fail and cause the engine to stop running while in use, posing a crash hazard.

The company has received six reports of battery discharge or failure to restart on 2016 and 2017 LT-A750X and LT-A750XP KingQuad ATVs, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. No injuries have been reported.

The ATVs were sold from September 2015 through November 2016 for between $8,600 and $9,600.

Suzuki will send notices directly to owners of the recalled ATVs.

