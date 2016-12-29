Suzuki recalls KingQuad ATVs for crash hazard

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Suzuki is recalling about 3,400 all-terrain vehicles because the batteries can fail and cause the engine to stop running while in use, posing a crash hazard.

The company has received six reports of battery discharge or failure to restart on 2016 and 2017 LT-A750X and LT-A750XP KingQuad ATVs, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. No injuries have been reported.

The ATVs were sold from September 2015 through November 2016 for between $8,600 and $9,600.

Suzuki will send notices directly to owners of the recalled ATVs.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...