Rose Parade preparation a show all its own

PASADENA, Calif. (WHTM) – Before Penn State takes on Southern California in the Rose Bowl, about a million people will line the streets of Pasadena for the 128th Rose Parade.

The parade, also known as the Tournament of Roses, will feature marching bands and 44 floral floats that are completely covered with natural materials.

The 128th Rose Parade will air Monday at 11 a.m. On ABC27.

