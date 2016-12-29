Rose Parade preparation a show all its own

By Published:
6ea18f7d95054e03bbcda88ed701469f

PASADENA, Calif. (WHTM) – Before Penn State takes on Southern California in the Rose Bowl, about a million people will line the streets of Pasadena for the 128th Rose Parade.

The parade, also known as the Tournament of Roses, will feature marching bands and 44 floral floats that are completely covered with natural materials.

The 128th Rose Parade will air Monday at 11 a.m. On ABC27.

