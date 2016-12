HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- More prison time for a colonel who worked at the Army War College in Carlisle.

Colonel Robert Rice is currently serving 4 years in military prison after pleading guilty at a Court Martial in D.C.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced in federal court in Harrisburg to a total of 12 years.

While working in Carlisle Rice’s wife suspected he was having an affair. She installed spyware on his computer and found the child porn, along with conversations on how to hide it.

