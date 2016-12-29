Preparations underway for Midstate New Year’s Eve celebrations

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The bologna in Lebanon, the pickle in Dillsburg, and the strawberry in Harrisburg are just some of the things to be dropped or raised this New Year’s Eve. Planning is well underway for these festivities.

A 300 pound, seven-foot-tall giant Hershey Kiss replica will be raised three stories high at ChocolateTown Square. The Hershey New Year’s Eve Committee tested it Wednesday afternoon.

“We like to test it ahead of time just to make sure the mechanicals are working, but we also like to generate a little excitement with the town and the committee. It’s kind of our kick off for the celebration,” said Jessica Callahan, marketing chair with the Committee.

The Hershey Kiss is made out of aluminum ribs, wire mesh and fiberglass resin. It will be raised, not dropped.

“We raise it instead of drop it because we believe that it should be held high above the town square,” Callahan said. “It’s something beautiful for the town to see at midnight.

Those in Duncannon are preparing to drop a 16-foot tall, five-foot wide sled.

“The sled drop originated from the Sled Works because the sleds were originally built here for the children many years ago,” said Roger Williams, chairman of the Duncannon Department of Parks and Recreation.

The sled drop began 17 years ago.

“It just brings people together, people that you normally don’t see,” Williams said. “Today a lot of people even don’t know their own neighbors. They get together here, and they talk. They have a good time. It’s a little bit of enjoyment that we can provide for our community.”

We have a list of New Year’s Eve celebrations throughout the Midstate here.

