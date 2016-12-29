Police seek tips in Lemoyne theft case

By Published:
wsr2016-12-00982_suspect_image

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to identify a suspect in a retail theft.

West Shore Regional police released a surveillance photo of the man. They said he’s a suspect in a retail theft that occurred at Hepfer’s Ace in Lemoyne on Wednesday.

Anyone who can identify him is asked to call the police department at 717-238-9676 or Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-628-TIPS (8477).

