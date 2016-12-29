Polaris recalls ATVs for fire hazard

By Published:
Polaris 2014 Sportsman Touring 570 (Consumer Product Safety Commission)
Polaris 2014 Sportsman Touring 570 (Consumer Product Safety Commission)

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Polaris has recalled about 9,900 all-terrain vehicles that could catch fire.

The company has received 35 reports of damaged fuel rails and leaks on its 2014-2016 Sportsman 570 Touring and X2 models and 2017 Sportsman 570 6×6 models, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

No injuries have been reported.

The recall models were sold from May 2013 through December 2016 for between $7,700 and $11,000.

Polaris is contacting all known purchasers directly.

