Polaris recalls ATVs for fire hazard

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Polaris has recalled about 9,900 all-terrain vehicles that could catch fire.
The company has received 35 reports of damaged fuel rails and leaks on its 2014-2016 Sportsman 570 Touring and X2 models and 2017 Sportsman 570 6×6 models, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
No injuries have been reported.
The recall models were sold from May 2013 through December 2016 for between $7,700 and $11,000.
Polaris is contacting all known purchasers directly.
