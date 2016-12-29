Pennsylvania resists paying lawyers’ bill for email report

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania attorney general’s office is resisting paying the bill from outside lawyers who investigated the swapping of sexually explicit and offensive material for years through office email by employees.

A spokesman for Attorney General Bruce Beemer said Thursday the office is trying to negotiate an “acceptable settlement.” The spokesman says the office has paid $385,000, while the Buckley Sandler law firm is seeking approximately $1.5 million more.

The report was commissioned by convicted former Attorney General Kathleen Kane. Beemer attacked the methodology of the report when he released it last month, but said it found no inappropriate communication between judges and the office’s employees that compromised the justice system.

The report’s author said the sexually explicit and offensive email communication between judges and prosecutors is a “significant problem.”

