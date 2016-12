SOCHI, Russia (WHTM)- A military official says analysis of a crashed plane’s flight recorders showed no signs of explosions on board.

The military plane went down in the Black Sea over the weekend killing all 92 people on board just outside Sochi.

Some of the passengers included singers from Russia’s world-famous military choir who were headed to Syria for a New Year’s concert.

