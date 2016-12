RICHMOND, Va. (WHTM)- A missing grandmother and her five-year-old granddaughter were found alive in a wooded area in Virginia.

The two left New Jersey on Christmas Eve to visit relatives in North Carolina but never arrived.

A man walking found the 71-year-old’s car Wednesday and called 9-1-1.

The grandmother was flown to the hospital. Her granddaughter is back with her family.

State police don’t know how they ended up in the wooded area.

