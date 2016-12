HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Mechanicsburg man has been arrested for a home burglary in Lower Paxton Township.

Ronald D. Hoover, 36, is accused of forcing his way into a house in the 100 block of Lincoln Place on Dec. 12. Police say he stole a safe containing cash and medication from a bedroom.

Hoover is charged with one count of burglary.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...