LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM)- Changes are being made to Lancaster City parking rules.

The Lancaster Parking Authority is taking over street enforcement.

Drivers should now pay by license plate instead of each space using parking kiosks and single meters to pay by phone. Coins are still being accepted at meters.

The parking permits will also switch from a yearly sticker to license plate registration as well.

The changes went into effect on Monday.

