GALVESTON, Texas (WHTM)- A routine training mission in Texas turned deadly after two soldiers on board an apache helicopter were killed.

The helicopter crashed in Galveston Bay Wednesday afternoon.

The Army National Guard says it is trying to recover the men’s bodies and as much of the wreckage as possible.

The cause of the crash is unknown. A witness says he saw the chopper spiraling nose first into the water.

