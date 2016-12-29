Glopo recalls children’s scooters

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Glopo has recalled three-wheeled Joyrider scooters for children because the front wheels can come off while riding.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the company has received one report of the front wheels detaching, resulting in an injury to a child who fell off a scooter.

Recalled model numbers are GT5048R, GT5110R, GT5121R, GT5124R, GT5125R, GT5122R, GT5117R, and GT5123R. They were sold online at Amazon.com from October 2014 through January 2016 for about $80 and at Zulily.com from June 2014 through July 2015 for about $50.

Consumers should contact Glopo for instructions on receiving a free repair kit.

