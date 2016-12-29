Gas prices going up ahead of tax hike Sunday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – They say all good things must come to an end. Unfortunately, lower gas prices are no exception.

Back in November, OPEC made an agreement to halt oil production by almost 2 million barrels a day, causing the national price of gas to go up 17 cents a gallon. In Pennsylvania, drivers are paying about 15 cents more now than they were a month ago.

“It’s probably going to go up more and more,” Lamar Hall of Harrisburg said.

It’s true. Come Sunday, the 8-cent gas tax increase will go into effect across the state.

“People are trying to fuel up before the increase so they don’t have to pay a little bit extra,” AAA Central Penn spokesman Doni Lee Spiegel said.

But some gas stations already got a jump start. The week, gas went up six cents a gallon at the Turkey Hill in Enola, seven cents at the Gulf station on Linglestown Road, and 10 cents at the Sheetz on Colonial Road.

“We drive a lot with the team so it’s definitely going to hurt a little bit on the wallet, but it’s something that we have to do,” Fernando Gatica said while filling his gas tank.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” Hall said. “It’s too much right now, especially in the winter time because usually they go down.”

But for those heavy travelers, there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

“We’re predicting after January 1 that prices may inch back down,” Spiegel said. “Historically in the last five years, the demand has dropped by 1.5 million barrels per day.”

