Emergency crews on scene after kayak found in Susquehanna River

CONESTOGA, Pa. (WHTM) – Emergency crews in Lancaster County are searching in the Susquehanna River after a kayak was found this afternoon.

The kayak was found in the area of the Safe Harbor Dam shortly after noon.

According to a Lancaster County 911 dispatcher, there is an active missing person report in the area.

The Southern Regional Police Department and Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission are handling the investigation.

