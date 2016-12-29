Elizabethtown sex offender gets reduced sentence

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man convicted of sexually abusing a child has been re-sentenced to a reduced prison term in Lancaster County Court.

Christ Harsh, 35, formerly of Elizabethtown, was eligible for re-sentencing because his penalty of 18 to 45 years involved a mandatory term, according to District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office. Mandatory terms have been found unconstitutional by the state Supreme Court.

Harsh was re-sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison. He was convicted in 2014 of sexually abusing a young girl from 2011 to 2012, beginning when she was 7 years old.

In a statement, Stedman said he’s concerned that Harsh won’t be the last convicted sex offender to receive a reduced sentence.

“These are some of the most at-risk offenders. Studies have shown sex offenders have life-long, incurable afflictions, making them perhaps of highest risk to re-offend,” he said. “The sooner those individuals return to society, the sooner our children will be back at risk.”

