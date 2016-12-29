Eating with Ang: New Year’s Eve at home with the family

New Year’s Eve can be a great night in for families. Blogger Angela Britcher of Eating with Ang and her daughter, Sophie, offered ideas to make the night sparkly, special and fun.

Angela and Sophie recommended the following musts for New Year’s Eve fun:

Party Hats

Finger food

Special fizzy drinks

Countdown to anytime

Drop something fun

Balloons

RECIPE: Mac ‘n Cheese Bites

1 box Mac ‘n cheese

1/2 cup bread crumbs

Extra cheese for topping

Cooking spray

Muffin tins

RECIPE: Fizzy Lifting Drink

Sparkling water

Cranberry juice

Orange/Mango blend

