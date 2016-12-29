Eating with Ang: New Year’s Eve at home with the family

New Year’s Eve can be a great night in for families. Blogger Angela Britcher of Eating with Ang and her daughter, Sophie, offered ideas to make the night sparkly, special and fun.
Angela and Sophie recommended the following musts for New Year’s Eve fun:
- Party Hats
- Finger food
- Special fizzy drinks
- Countdown to anytime
- Drop something fun
- Balloons
RECIPE: Mac ‘n Cheese Bites
- 1 box Mac ‘n cheese
- 1/2 cup bread crumbs
- Extra cheese for topping
- Cooking spray
- Muffin tins
RECIPE: Fizzy Lifting Drink
- Sparkling water
- Cranberry juice
- Orange/Mango blend