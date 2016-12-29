Coroner: 3 dead in I-81 crash near Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A crossover crash that closed part of Interstate 81 near Carlisle for more than eight hours has claimed two more lives.

Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall said the drivers who were flown from the crash at the College Street exit died at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

Michael Smatlak, 42, of York, was driving a southbound dump truck that crossed the median around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday and struck a northbound tractor-trailer head-on. Terry Danner, 61, of West Fairview, was driving a pickup that collided with the dump truck and tractor-trailer, Hall said.

The tractor-trailer driver, 45-year-old James Hawkins Jr. of Bartlett, Tennessee, died at the scene.

Trooper Ed Asbury, a state police spokesman, said the dump truck crossed the median after a front tire blew out for some unknown reason.

I-81 North was closed between the College Street and Hanover Street exits until 11:30 p.m.

Photos: Fatal crash closes I-81 North near Carlisle View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...