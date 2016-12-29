Chambersburg police arrest man in overdose-related death

WHTM Staff Published:
(Chambersburg Police Department)

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was arrested Thursday on a charge that he delivered a fatal dose of drugs.

Keyon Dirrel Shaffer’s arrest by the Chambersburg Police Department came after a two month investigation into the heroin overdose-related death of Lori Wassil on Oct. 23 in Chambersburg.

Shaffer, 23, is charged with one count of drug delivery resulting in death.

The Chambersburg Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Franklin County Coroner’s Office, the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office and the Franklin County Drug Task Force.

