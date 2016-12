BOULDER, Co. (WHTM)- The brother of JonBenet Ramsey is suing CBS and others for 750 million dollars over a series that concluded he killed his sister.

Burke Ramsey filed the lawsuit Wednesday.

He says the series destroyed his reputation. The six-part series aired in September.

It’s been 20 years since six-year-old JonBenet Ramsey was found dead in the basement of her family’s home in Boulder, Colorado the day after Christmas.

CBS had no comment on the suit.

