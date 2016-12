HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Select Ford models are having brake problems, the government receiving more than 100 complaints.

Federal regulators now investigating Ford Fusions and Mercury Milan’s between model years 2007 to 2009.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration got 141 reports of increases in the distance it takes to stop the cars, including three crashes.

Ford says it’s cooperating with investigators.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...