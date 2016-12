Roscoe is the newest member of the pack, but he has one big problem…. He is a rascal! Can Roscoe learn to be a good boy and behave before it’s too late? Tracey Jones’ latest offering from the Pups O’ Publishing share important obedience lessons with pre-schoolers on the importance of following the rules.

Jones has written other books with her pups, each rescue animals, with each book inspired by their individual rescues personalities.

Find more at: TremendousLeadership.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...