Snow covered roads for the morning commute

Snow has begun across the region and is already mixing with rain in our southern counties this morning with temperatures close to freezing. This activity will continue with brief breaks in the action from time to time. Snow has covered the roads in some parts of the region and that will lead to slippery travel for the morning commute. Most locations will see up to 1″ of a slushy accumulation before rain wraps this storm up by 11 am.

Later this afternoon it will dry out as it turns windy. Temperatures will climb well above freezing allowing most of the snow to melt. Tonight temperatures fall back into the 20s under partly cloudy skies.

The holiday weekend forecast is looking quiet with lots of clouds but mainly dry conditions. Temperatures will be around 40 by day with lows around freezing for those heading out for local New Years Eve celebrations.

Our next organized chance for rain looks to hold off until next week, and it does not look to include chances for snow at this point.

-Meteorologist Ryan Coyle

