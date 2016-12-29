$100K Powerball ticket sold in York County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Powerball lottery ticket worth $100,000 was sold in York County.

The ticket for Wednesday’s drawing was sold in Hallam, at the Rutter’s store on West Market Street, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Thursday.

A second winning ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Leechburg, in western Pennsylvania.

Both tickets correctly matched four of the five white balls drawn – 16, 23, 30, 44, 58, and the red Powerball 4 – and both were sold with the Power Play option which boosted the prize to $100,000.

The prizes must be claimed and tickets validated before winners can be identified.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...