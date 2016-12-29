$100K Powerball ticket sold in York County

By Published: Updated:
powerball

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Powerball lottery ticket worth $100,000 was sold in York County.

The ticket for Wednesday’s drawing was sold in Hallam, at the Rutter’s store on West Market Street, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Thursday.

A second winning ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Leechburg, in western Pennsylvania.

Both tickets correctly matched four of the five white balls drawn – 16, 23, 30, 44, 58, and the red Powerball 4 – and both were sold with the Power Play option which boosted the prize to $100,000.

The prizes must be claimed and tickets validated before winners can be identified.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s