YORK, Pa. (WHTM) The York County Heroin Task Force will hold a meeting Wednesday to talk about the epidemic.

Right now, drug overdoses are killing more people in the county than traffic accidents.

Wednesday’s meeting is at 11 a.m. at York County Administrative Center on East Market Street.

The task force is made up of law enforcement, health care providers and local government officials. It was created in 2014. Its primary focus is prevention and education.

