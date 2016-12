WASHINGTON (AP) – ‘Tis the season — for returns. UPS calls Jan. 5 “National Returns Day.”

That’s when UPS expects to deliver 1.3 million packages being sent back to retailers.

Surging online sales have been followed by a surge of returns by air and if UPS is right, it will be its busiest returns day ever.

In all, UPS predicts nearly 6 million returns this year, a record.

