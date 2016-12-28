UN looking to impose sanctions on Syrians for chemical attacks

Smoke rises after rebel fighters launch a mortar shell on a residential neighborhood in western Aleppo, Syria, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016. The government seized large swaths of the Aleppo enclave under rebel control since 2012 in the offensive that began last week. The fighting was most intense Monday near the dividing line between east and west Aleppo as government and allied troops push their way from the eastern flank, reaching within less than a kilometer, about half a mile, from the citadel that anchors the center of the city. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
UNITED NATIONS (WHTM)- The UN is looking to impose sanctions on some Syrian citizens, organizations and companies accused of being involved in chemical weapon attacks in the country.

The proposed resolution obtained by the Associated Press would also ban all countries from supplying Syria’s government with helicopters which investigators say were used in chemical attacks.

The U.S., Britain and France have been pressing for sanctions on Syria.

Russia, Syria’s closest ally, has questioned the results of the UN investigation linking the attacks to the Syrian government.

