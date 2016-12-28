UN looking to impose sanctions on Syrians for chemical attacks

UNITED NATIONS (WHTM)- The UN is looking to impose sanctions on some Syrian citizens, organizations and companies accused of being involved in chemical weapon attacks in the country.

The proposed resolution obtained by the Associated Press would also ban all countries from supplying Syria’s government with helicopters which investigators say were used in chemical attacks.

The U.S., Britain and France have been pressing for sanctions on Syria.

Russia, Syria’s closest ally, has questioned the results of the UN investigation linking the attacks to the Syrian government.

