LUCKNOW, India (WHTM)- At least two people were killed and 38 others hurt when more than a dozen coaches of a train derailed today in Northern India.

Police say two of the coaches fell off a bridge into a dry canal bed.

This is the second recent rail accident in the country. Last month 127 people were killed when several coaches of a passenger train slid off the track.

