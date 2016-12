NEW YORK, N.Y. (WHTM)- The New Year’s Eve ball in Times Square is ready to drop with a new look.

This year’s ball has a new crystal design called “The Gift of Kindness” symbolizing unity.

Crews installed 288 Waterford crystal triangles onto the ball Tuesday. It weighs more than 11 thousand pounds.

The ball will of course drop on Saturday night and will be illuminated by thousands of LED lights.

