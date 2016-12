HIGHSPIRE, Pa. (WHTM) – Thousands of customers are without power in the Highspire area.

As of 5:50 p.m., a PPL outage map showed about 3,000 customers in the area without electricity.

A cause has not been identified.

The estimated repair time is 8:30 p.m., PPL said on its website.

ABC27’s calls to PPL were not immediately returned.

