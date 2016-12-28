Snow likely to impact Thursday morning commute

Another small winter storm will impact Central PA Thursday morning with a light accumulation of snow, mixed with rain.

Tonight clouds return with snow mixed with rain showers developing overnight. The latest forecast model data as of early this afternoon slides the start time a bit later: now around 5 am and lasts until 11 am. Temperatures will be just below freezing and the intensity of the precipitation will be a key player in how well it sticks. The farther north you live, the more likely that is to be snow. Conversely, the farther south you go, rain may be the predominant type. Because it won’t last long, accumulations should max out at up to around an inch but in areas that see brief intense rates, amounts closer to 2″ would not be out of the question. If you have holiday travel plans, just wait it out a few hours till late morning or early afternoon to be safe as the sun will return and it should turn windy.

Check back in later this evening for details on the latest forecast model trends.

