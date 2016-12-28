School bus driver charged after sleeping student wakes up alone

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A bus driver for the Shippensburg Area School District is charged after police say she failed to notice a sleeping student at the end of her morning route.

The 9-year-old boy found himself alone on the bus when he woke up at the driver’s home on the morning of Dec. 21. He walked off the small bus and into the driver’s yard where a neighbor heard him crying, Shippensburg police said in charging documents.

The neighbor knocked on the driver’s door and when no one answered, she took the boy into her home, gave him a bowl of cereal, and called the police. The boy was then transported to Nancy Grayson Elementary School.

The driver, 37-year-old Penny Kirby of Shippensburg, told police she drove the boy and other children on a special needs route to the elementary school. She said she thought she saw the boy leave the bus with the other children.

Kirby, a substitute driver for Boyo Transportation, said she did not see any children when she parked at her home. She said she looked to the back of the bus but did not walk along the seats.

“She didn’t do the walk-through that the bus company required,” Shippensburg police Chief Fred Scott said. “To me, this is the least of the ramifications that could have happened. The child could have wandered off in traffic, could have been hit, could have been kidnapped, a thousand different things.”

A criminal complaint filed Tuesday charges Kirby with one misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child.

“When I talked to her on the phone, she was very apologetic,” Scott said. “She wanted to buy Christmas gifts for the kid. It was just a case of assuming.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...