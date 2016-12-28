School bus driver charged after sleeping student wakes up alone

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A bus driver for the Shippensburg Area School District is charged after police say she failed to notice a sleeping student at the end of her morning route.

The child found himself alone on the bus when he woke up at the driver’s home on the morning of Dec. 21. He walked off the bus and into the driver’s yard where a neighbor heard him shouting for help, Shippensburg police said in a news release.

The neighbor took the child into her home, called the police, and the child was transported to his school.

Court papers identify the bus driver as 37-year-old Penny Kirby, of Shippensburg. A criminal complaint filed Tuesday charges her with one misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child.

The police news release did not provide the child’s age or school.

