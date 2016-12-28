Robber held up bank in Pillow

PILLOW, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for the man who robbed a bank in northern Dauphin County Tuesday afternoon.

The unknown man was wearing a camouflage face mask when he demanded money from the BB&T bank in Pillow around 2:44 p.m., state police in Lykens said in a news release.

No one was injured.

The robber had tattoos on his hands and also wore tan boots, khaki pants, a black and gray hooded sweatshirt. He’s about 5’10 to 6’0″ tall with a thin build, and weighs about 160 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police station at 717-362-8700.

