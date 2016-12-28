Police ID woman killed in Lebanon County crash

PINE GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have identified a woman who died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Lebanon County.

Ruth Ann Kohr, 41, of Tremont, lost control in a curve while driving in the 1400 block of Suedberg Road, in Union Township.

The 2006 Nissan Altima she was driving spun sideways and left the roadway before striking a tree, according to a news release from state police in Jonestown.

Kohr was pronounced dead at the scene.

