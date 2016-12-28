Police: Florida woman threatens husband with knife over “unflattering” photos

PALM BAY, Fla. (AP) – Don’t you just hate those unflattering pictures on Facebook? Police have charged a Florida woman threatened her husband with knife after photos she didn’t like were posted on Facebook.

Officers responded to the couple’s home in Palm Bay on Christmas Eve and busted 31-year-old Dianie Saint Louis.

Florida Today reports the husband told police his wife found the photos and was waiting with a knife when he got home.

She’s now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

