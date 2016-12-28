I-81 North closed for crash near Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A crash has closed a section of Interstate 81 in Cumberland County.

I-81 North is closed between Exit 45 for College Street and Exit 47 for Route 34 and Hanover Street, according to PennDOT.

Emergency officials tweeted the crash involves multiple patients. A medical helicopter was seen transporting at least one patient.

They urged drivers to avoid the area or expect major long term delays.

Southbound traffic is moving slowly in the area.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

