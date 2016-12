NEW YORK, N.Y. (WHTM)- If you are heading to New York expect increased security.

Police say it’s not in response to any specific threat, but they’re not taking any chances in the wake of the terror attack in Berlin.

The security measures will include sanitation trucks blocking streets as well as officers in tactical gear armed with rifles.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...