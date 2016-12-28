Lancaster driver sentenced for fatal text-messaging crash

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man who caused a fatal crash on Route 222 in Strasburg Township while texting behind the wheel could avoid prison time.

Phong Chadd Pham, 25, was sentenced Wednesday in Lancaster County Court to 6-23 months of incarceration, but the minimum 6-month term can be served on house arrest and Pham then would be eligible for parole, according to District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office.

He must also serve three years of probation, 200 hours of community service, and pay restitution of $6,700 for funeral costs.

Pham on July 16 veered into oncoming traffic and struck 79-year-old Eva Kunkle’s vehicle. Kunkle died at the scene and Pham was seriously injured.

He pleaded guilty in October to involuntary manslaughter and three summary citations.

