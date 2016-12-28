John Kerry to speak on vision for peace in the Middle East

(WHTM)- Secretary of State John Kerry will outline the Obama administration’s vision for peace in the Middle East.

The speech comes as relations between the U.S. and Israel are tense.

Last week, the U.S. abstained from voting on a UN resolution condemning Israeli settlements in the west bank and east Jerusalem.

It was not a typical move, as the U.S. often vetoes resolutions seen as overly critical of Israel.

Donald Trump’s administration wanted the U.S. to veto the resolution. The President-Elect said things will be different when he is in office.

