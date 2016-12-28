Harrisburg parking garage rates increase, meters stay flat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg’s parking garage rates will increase in 2017.

SP Plus announced the rate hike Wednesday and said there will no increase in on-street meter rates or fines for parking violations. City officials had fought hard against hikes to meters and fines.

“We fought to keep meter rates where they are and not have them go up,” Mayor Eric Papenfuse said. “I really want to thank the parking system and all of our partners for listening.”

The original proposal was to bump fines from $30 to $35 and increase on-street rates by 50 cents an hour to $3.50 in Downtown and $2 in Midtown.

The mayor said they reached a verbal agreement to find other funding sources.

“What we’re looking at is a compromise whereby the city helps get some money flowing for much-needed capital improvement,” he said. “We’re willing to compromise on that issue but keep meters where they are.”

The compromise is the increase of garage rates in 2017.

Transient rates will increase anywhere from $1 to $10 depending on the garage. Monthly rates for reserved and non-reserved will also increase on Jan. 1.

Papenfuse said most parties involved have agreed to take a smaller slice of parking revenue.

“As long as there is shared pain,” he said. “If everyone in the system needs to take a little less to make sure money goes through for capital improvement, we’re willing to do that.”

The mayor said improvements are expected in the new year. In 2016, the mobile parking app Pango had some issues where tickets were dismissed. Many have complained the app is tricky to navigate, especially when using the four hours free promo code “LUV HBG”.

Papenfuse believes the app will either be streamlined or another service could be provided. He added that residential parking permits could be offered along with discount coupons and codes for restaurants and businesses.

“Hopefully, a new program for residents which would allow people to have a residential pass to park at meters,” he said, “new discount coupons for businesses, that sort of thing.”

