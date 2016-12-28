Grant to fund improvements to Waynesboro park

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – A $150,000 state grant will be used to rehabilitate Memorial Park.

The grant from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is an addition to a $205,000 grant secured in October from the Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program administered by the Commonwealth Financing Authority.

“We are excited to receive the money for the park,” borough manager Jason Stains said. “We’ve had numerous requests from the public over the last couple of years, wanting these upgrades to be done.”

The money will be used to update and modify restrooms for ADA-compliance. The borough also plans to improve the playing surfaces of the basketball, volleyball and tennis courts. Another plan is to connect the courts to sidewalks around the park.

“A lot of the areas that we are going to address are large areas of grass between walking areas and destinations throughout the park,” Stains said. “We’ve got to connect those things to make them user-friendly.”

The work is expected to begin toward the end of next year. Officials said the rehabilitation project will complement plans to construct a walking trail from Memorial Park to historic Renfrew Park in Washington Township.

