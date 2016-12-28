Family faces DUI charges

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County woman faces DUI charges indirectly because her son faces DUI charges.

State police in Adams County say a 53-year-old York Springs woman, whose name was not released, drove to Gettysburg Hospital early on December 18 to retrieve her son who was in police custody.

The young man had undergone a blood draw after his involvement in a suspected DUI crash.

When the young man’s mother arrived, authorities determined that the woman drove to the hospital under the influence of alcohol. The mother was taken into custody, charged with DUI, and released.

Both mother and son face future court dates.

