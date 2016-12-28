Court denies new sentence for DUI driver in fatal Mount Joy crash

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Elizabethtown man serving prison time for a fatal hit-and-run crash while driving drunk has lost his bid for a lighter sentence.

Pennsylvania Superior Court denied the appeal of Leston E. Daugherty III.

Daugherty, 47, is serving 8-25 years for the fatal crash in November 2012. He argued the penalty was illegal because he was sentenced separately for some of the charges to which he pleaded guilty, including vehicular homicide while DUI and vehicular aggravated assault by DUI.

Daugherty was driving on Route 230 in Mount Joy when he made an illegal pass into oncoming traffic. His pickup truck struck another vehicle, killing 72-year-old Ruth Bires of Lititz and seriously injuring her husband.

His blood-alcohol level shortly after the crash was .265 percent, more than three times the legal limit of .08 percent.

