Child porn victims sue ex-Pennsylvania college professor

ERIE, Pa. (AP) – A former Pennsylvania college professor convicted on child pornography charges is being sued by eight victims depicted in the porn series authorities discovered on his computers.

The victims, identified only by pseudonyms, filed a lawsuit against 59-year-old Kirk Nesset in Erie federal court last week seeking statutory damages of $150,000 apiece in addition to compensatory and punitive damages.

Seattle-based lawyer Carol Hepburn says she brought the legal action to compensate the victims, who continue to suffer because recordings of their abuse are online forever.

The former creative writing and contemporary literature professor resigned from his position at Allegheny College following his arrest in October 2014.

Nesset is currently serving a 76-month term in a federal prison in California.

