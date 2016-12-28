Cash 5 ticket worth $325K sold in Harrisburg

By Published:
lottery_05112015

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A jackpot-winning ticket worth $325,000 from Tuesday’s Cash 5 drawing was sold at a Harrisburg convenience store, the Pennsylvania Lottery said.

The ticket correctly matched all five balls drawn: 2, 10, 11, 30 and 41.

It was sold at the Turkey Hill store in the 6300 block of Derry Street.

Prizes must be claimed and tickets validated before winners are identified. Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s