Cash 5 ticket worth $325K sold in Harrisburg

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A jackpot-winning ticket worth $325,000 from Tuesday’s Cash 5 drawing was sold at a Harrisburg convenience store, the Pennsylvania Lottery said.

The ticket correctly matched all five balls drawn: 2, 10, 11, 30 and 41.

It was sold at the Turkey Hill store in the 6300 block of Derry Street.

Prizes must be claimed and tickets validated before winners are identified. Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

