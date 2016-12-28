Browns’ win is victory for food bank

Associated Press Staff Published:
Johnny Manziel
FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2015, file photo, Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo. Manziel's footwork, decision making and grasp of a pro offense improved significantly in his second season. But now that it is over, the Browns want him to concentrate on his off-field issues. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Cleveland Browns’ first victory of the season also has become a win for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

Some fans upset over the team’s poor performance this year were planning a “Perfect Season Parade” if the Browns ended up winless. Over $10,000 had been donated to a fund to help pay for expenses such as security and bathroom facilities for the parade.

But the event was canceled after the Browns beat the San Diego Chargers 20-17 on Saturday for their first win in 2016 and first in more than a year, bringing relief for players, coaches and Cleveland fans. Organizers said the money from the parade fund would be given to the food bank.

And on Tuesday, the Browns said they would match the $10,000 raised by fans.

