Penn State suspends Blacknall, Bowen for Rose Bowl

CARSON, Calif. (WHTM) – Penn State announced Wednesday that wide receiver Saeed Blacknall and linebacker Manny Bowen are suspended and will not play in the Rose Bowl for violating team rules.

The announcement comes less than 24 hours after head coach James Franklin told media that unnamed players were being disciplined for a violation of team rules. He would initially not elaborate on the specific players suspended or what rules were violated, saying there is a right time and place for it.

Blacknall broke out in the Big Ten Championship, with 6 catches for 155 yards and 2 touchdowns. Bowen was the arguably the healthiest and most reliable linebacker in a season where the Nittany Lions had the most injuries at that position.

We’ll continue to update this story as Penn State practices in Carson, California.

