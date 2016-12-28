Bald eagle camera returns to Game Commission website

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Get ready for more bald eagle watching.

Live-streaming video of a eagle nest near Codorus State Park is back online.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission on Wednesday launched the third season of its popular Eagle Cam, which now feeds live video and audio from two cameras at the nest to the agency’s website 24 hours a day.

About 1.5 million people tuned in to watch the eagles hatch and raise two eaglets two years ago, and the eagles became a national sensation during a March 2015 winter storm that buried one of the birds neck-deep in snow.

The viewing season was cut short, however, when nature called and one of the chicks “targeted” the camera lens.

Last year, a chick died shortly after hatching and a second egg never hatched, and then came doubts the cameras could remain at the site when the nest partially collapsed.

The nest was rebuilt, and the Game Commission says a pair of adult eagles appear ready to make another go of it this season.

There’s still weeks to go before any egg-laying might occur. Bald eagles in Pennsylvania typically begin nesting in January and lay one to three eggs over several days.

In 2015, the first egg appeared on Valentine’s Day and the second came three days later. Both hatched in late March. Last year, the eggs appeared on Feb. 18 and 22.

To view the Eagle Cam, go to the Game Commission’s website, www.pgc.pa.gov and click on the eagle cam icon at the top of the homepage.

